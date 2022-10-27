Get Off Your Seat, Let´s Meet and Greet!

German students welcome American students. Are you new in Tübingen? Do you plan to study in the U.S.? How about an easy way to break the ice and chat with both Germans and Americans? Come together in a relaxed atmosphere, meet newfriends who share your interests, and simply have a good time hanging out at the Tübingen information fair. There will be music, info stands, quizzes and much more! And it may very well be the beginning of a “wunderbare Freundschaft”!

In English

Location: d.a.i. hall

Admission and one drink free

Guests: International Office, Tübingen Hawks, Tigers Tübingen, Studit, Rent an American, and many more!

In cooperation with Universität Tübingen, Dezernat V – International Office, Universität Tübingen