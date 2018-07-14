Girls in Love Vs Nicki Minaj & Future

Dresscode for the Ladys:Show us your favorite High heels
Dresscode for the Gentlemans:Dress to impress im stilvollen look
Ein großes „Get Up“ für DJ Fantastic! Er bringt die Ladies in dieser Nacht zum Schreien!
Girls in Love - Your best Ladies Night
La Boom Daimlerstraße 67, 74211 Leingarten
Dresscode for the Ladys:Show us your favorite High heels
Dresscode for the Gentlemans:Dress to impress im stilvollen look
Ein großes „Get Up“ für DJ Fantastic! Er bringt die Ladies in dieser Nacht zum Schreien!
© 2016 MORITZ Das Online-Stadtmagazin ist eine Marke der MORITZ Verlags GmbH