Pure entertainment and bigger than life, GLAM SKANKS are here to light up the world with their new release, GLITTER CITY. A rock and roll roller coaster ride in a blazing cloud of glitter and raining feather boas, GLAM SKANKS are high-energy, free-spirited and lusty, with a bravado that screams Sunset Strip dreams and Hollywood nights that never end. They will wake you up, smack you down, get your heart beating and your mascara running. Drag Rock for the masses.

Support noch möglich! VVK

Vorverkauf (VVK) zzgl. Geb. an jeder CTS(eventim)-Vorverkaufsstelle in Deutschland oder beim Eventbüro Stuttgart (im Wittwer, 1. Stock / Schloßplatz).Versand per Post ebenso über www.eventbuero.com

Hardtickets bei Ratzer Records, Saturn, Flaming Star und Bonnie & Clyde in Stuttgart!