Global Team of Tomorrow: Leading Yourself, Leading Others

How do you lead and influence virtual and globally dispersed teams within a complex and ambiguous environment? When and how do you adapt your leader-ship styles in culturally diverse situations? How do you create space to lead mindfully within your global team? Jamie Müller will motivate you to learn more and discuss global challenges and opportunities in this interactive workshop.

Jamie Müller combines 20 years of experience in personal, organiza-tional and leadership development with a strong focus on managing intercultural and global relations. She is the founder and Principal of Caterpillar Spirit. Her company develops and delivers highly effective, customized programs and tools to develop and improve global com-petency, communication and change management across cultures.