GNARLOCK MAGAZINE REAL-EASE PARTY

Countdown to the 1# Printing of Gnarlock Magazine!!! To celebrate we are throwing a release party/ show at the Immerhin Würzburg. Special guests and support bands are Johnny and The Rotten, Zero Zeroes and Spleen!! Come party with us and escape the tyranny of prescriptive joy. Put chillin’ on ice. 100% DIY!

Gnarlock is a self-ruling Magazine affected by Sci-Fi, Horror, Skateboarding, Punk and Heavy Metal! Distributed across Europe and the USA. Bad Ideas and Illustrations published by two Mid 90’s Teenagers based in Würzburg.

Scroll No Further!!! Teaming up in hell with the Immerhin Würzburg to make the sickest release on south/east!! Deathmatch is crackin’ with hood approved specials on the 7th of Febuary 2020.

Line Up:

JOHNNY & THE ROTTEN

(Garage-Psych-Punk/ Burger Records/ Linz, Austria)

www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtJzUsZ33mU

ZERO ZEROES

(Garage Punk/ Power Pop/ Karlsruhe, Germany)

https://zerozeroes.bandcamp.com/releases

SPLEEN

(Noisy Punk/ Leipzig, Germany)

https://spleenliketheinnerorgan.bandcamp.com/releases

Hood approved specials:

FREE Hockey Slasher’ Masks

Gnarlock Magazine Merchandise

Red Party Chups Champagne Reception

Aftershow Party

Go check that shit out!!

We're aint't retro, it's a total fuckin' recall!