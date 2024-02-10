Anga / U-nited / Suitcase Memory

ANGA

Modern Melodic Metal

ANGA is a metal band from Stuttgart, Germany. Like fire and ice the massive framework of guitars carries a melodic voice. This is why many listeners get their worth because ANGA crosses genre borders. Their modern sound is energetic, powerful and carried, their live performance a pure explosion. CAN YOU FEEL THE ANGA?

U-NITED

Alternative Rock

We try to combine ukrainian entno vocals (4 vocalists) with rock & metall genres. But we also like our English songs with conventional rock and blues flavour. We're permanently working on our own stuff & have some crazy aranged covers to present.

SUITCASE MEMORY

Alternative Rock

Life tells the best stories and we capture these ups and downs with our songs. Preserved in this suitcase full of memories, everyone has unique positive as well as negative moments. These memories will accompany you throughout your life and each one is a Suitcase Memory. Packed in a mixture of college and alternative rock we want to share our memories with you.