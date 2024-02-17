Heretoir / Evadne / Impure Wilhelmina

HERETOIR

Combining the emotional and atmospheric elements of Black Metal with progressive rhythm-laden modern Metal structures and the beauty of Post Rock and Shoegaze, HERETOIR is a nostalgic, melancholic and soothing soundtrack in a mad world. Founded (in Augsburg/Germany) by David C. in 2006, Heretoir conceptually and lyrically deals with existence, self-reflection, fears and dreams – life in all its facets. It is a musical universe set for the discovery of one’s deepest thoughts and the soul that rests in each of us. After a first demo and EP (“Existenz” (2008) & “.Existenz.” (2009)), multiple compilation contributions and a split release with the band “Thränenkind” (“Wiedersehen – unsere Hoffnung”, 2010) Heretoir released their eponymous debut album “Heretoir” on February 25th, 2011 through Northern Silence Productions. Melodizing the topic of loss, “Heretoir” was very well received by fans and press around the world, not least because of the powerful and atmospheric cover artwork of exceptional French artists Fursy Teyssier (Les Discrets) and Metastazis (artworks for Alcest, Anathema, Enthroned, As I lay dying, Gorgoroth and many more).

With the release of the debut album Matthias S. (bass), Max F. (guitar) and Emanuel D. (drums) joined the line-up and Heretoir evolved into a full band. It didn’t take long for the band to share stages with acts like Agalloch, Alcest, Eluveitie, Graveworm, Sólstafir or Secrets of the Moon.

In parallel with the progression of the live shows, the EP re-recording/compilation “Substanz” was released on August 24th, 2012. After several european tours with Agrypnie, Der Weg einer Freiheit and Dornenreich and one tour through England with Dawn Ray’d, as well as performances at the Summerbreeze Open Air, the Ragnarök Festival, and support shows for renowned post-rockers God is an Astronaut and melancholic masters Katatonia, Heretoir was able to build up a reputation in the atmospheric metal scene.

In 2016 Emanuel D. left the band and Nils G. became the new drummer. The current line-up was completed by Kevin Storm, who joined the band in 2020. Following more than 5 years of intense touring, the much-anticipated second album “The Circle” was released in March 2017. “The Circle” deals with the cycle of life, death and rebirth. Weaving crushing heaviness and atmospheric melodies, the album portrays an emotional journey – a life dedicated to self reflection and freedom. Besides another very special cover art by Fursy Teyssier the album furthermore features guest vocals by Alcest mastermind Stéphane “Neige” Paut and mastering by the renowned sound engineer Lasse Lammert. “The Circle” received incredible worldwide feedback by press and fans alike.

Heretoir embarked on an extensive European tour in Spring 2017 together with the US Black Metal band Ghost Bath, visiting more than 15 countries in 5 weeks. More festival appearances and a tour with Finnish Melodic Death Metal masters Kalmah followed and in 2018 the band toured China for two weeks. During the last years/pandemic the band worked hard and focussed on writing new material. In November 2022 Heretoir signed a record deal with the renowned German label AOP Records.

2023 marks an important year for Heretoir: On 10th February 2023 the remastered version of the debut album “Heretoir“ with bonus tracks was released by AOP Records. Only 3 months later the band released their new mini-album “Wastelands” on 19th May 2023 – their first new material in 6 years – with great worldwide reception. But Heretoir is not done with releases for this year: A new album will see the light of day in autumn 2023. All while new songs for a future release are already written and recorded. Heretoir are more determined than ever to enter the stages of the world with full force!

EVADNE

EVADNE, Spanish Melancholic Metal band, formed in the year 2003 and influenced by classical Death/Doom metal bands of the 90´s. Evadne´s sound is based in melancholy, a desperate and devoted attempt to establish a band sound that cries for the deepest, most arcane and saddest feelings in humans.

In the year 2004 the band released its album debut in CD demo format under the name "In The Bitterness Of Our Souls". Three songs loaded with loneliness, sadness and despair for everything what has been snapped up. With this work the band appeared in several compilations and got great reviews at the national and international level and this gave them the opportunity to tour the Iberian peninsula.Three years later (2007), the band publishes his first full-length album called "The 13th Condition". Again, the melancholy and discouragement are the main actors of this drama that shape to a false hope in which we can sustain our miserable lives. After obtaining great reviews again the band performs several concerts consecrating as a leading band of style in Spanish territory. In the year 2012, the band recorded "The Shortest Way", a conceptual album that narrates a journey through a timeless world that could well be ours. Mixed and mastered by Dan Swanö and with a cover made by the Norwegian artist Robert Höyem, the band gets with this album a more mature sound, leaving behind its more gothic side and obtaining a greater musical solidity. That same year, EVADNE signed with the Solitude Productions record label for the release of "The Shortest Way" worldwide, obtaining excellent reviews from every corner of the world. At the end of 2014, the band publishes an EP named "Dethroned Of Light" limited to 500 numbered copies to commemorate the tenth anniversary of its first release "In The Bitterness Of Our Souls". This work has special guests like Natalie Koskinen, singer of SHAPE OF DESPAIR & PAARA and J.F.Fiar, singer of the Catalan bands FOSCOR & GRAVEYARD. In 2017, the band released "A Mother Named Death" (Solitude Productions), recorded and mixed by Sergio Peiró in SP Estudios and mastered by Caco Refojo at PKO Studios. For this work, the guest artist was Ana Carolina from the Chilean band MOURNING SUN, offering her deep and beautiful voice for the song "Morningstar Song". This album shapes the most arcane fears of the human being, and those intangible evils that torments the mortals. In October 2020 EVADNE signs with the Armenian label Funere for the release of a compilation that includes two old works of the band re-mixed and re-mastered under the name of "Dethroned Of Our Souls". In December 2021, "The Pale Light Of Fireflies" is the fourth full-length album of the band, recorded and mixed by Sergio Peiró in SP Estudios and mastered by Chartmakers (Rammstein, Entombed, Swallow the Sun, Insomnium, etc). The art designs were made by the Russian artist Natalia Drepina (Draconian, Your Schizophrenia, Morokh). This album has participations of great and talented artists like Jaani Peuhu (Mercury Circle, Iconcrash, Swallow the Sun, Hallatar) & Carline Van Roos (Lethian Dreams, Aythis, Remembrance). The Pale Light Of Fireflies represents a new sound horizon in the band's career, where the ambient music play a key role in the listener's sensations. It is an intimate, tragic and sentimental work, a magical and melancholic journey through the feelings of loss represented in a story where fireflies guide us to dark places of no return.

In September 2022, EVADNE signs with Meuse Music Records for the vinyl release and digipack reissue of “The Shortest Way”album.

IMPURE WILHELMINA

For 25 years, IMPURE WILHELMINA has been creating a singular music on the borders of rock and metal. The Geneva quartet has never been afraid to reinvent itself and to push back the stylistic barriers, without ever losing its strong identity. Intensity, melody, power and melancholy are the key words that guide the band’s discography, shaping record after record a subtle blend of metal, post-hardcore, new wave and indie rock sounds.IMPURE WILHELMINA has experienced many line-up changes over the years around Michael Schindl, singer-guitarist, main composer and lyricist. Founded in 1996, the group quickly built a reputation in the local, then Swiss and European independent scenes. IMPURE WILHELMINA has regularly collaborated with sound engineers and producers Serge Morattel (I Can’t Believe I Was Born In July – 2001, L’Amour, La Mort, L’Enfance Perdue – 2004, Prayers And Arsons – 2008) and Raphaël Bovey (Black Honey – 2014, Radiation – 2017). These five albums illustrate the constant musical evolution of the band, which from a very dark and metal base gradually incorporates more rock elements. The clear vocals occupy an increasingly important place in the compositions, reinforcing the intensity and melodic depth.In 2015, thanks to the great response to Black Honey, IMPURE WILHELMINA signed with the reference metal label Season of Mist, which published ‘Radiation’ two years later in 2017. Skilfully navigating between melodies and dissonances, always at the service of raw emotion, this sixth album was unanimously acclaimed by the press and the public, opening the doors to wider recognition. After intensely touring all over Europe to promote ‘Radiation’, the band received great reward by being one of the four recipients of the 2019 grants for contemporary music awarded by the City of Geneva. This support has allowed Impure Wilhelmina to approach their new album with confidence and the will to develop their sound and get out of their comfort zone. The band put a lot of efforts in the elaboration and production of its new songs, notably by calling on Yvan Bing, producer and sound engineer, to accompany the four musicians throughout the creation process of the album. This successful collaboration began in the summer of 2019 and continued for over a year, giving rise to IMPURE WILHELMINA’s seventh album, ‘Antidote’. In the context of the pandemic that marked part of the recording of ‘Antidote’ and its long completion, this title also resonates in a very particular way. Welcome to this journey into uncharted musical lands.