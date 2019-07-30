Golden Dawn Arkestra I Stuttgart

The Golden Dawn Arkestra is an avant-garde collective combining deep grooves and cinematic textures. Adorned in shimmering regal robes remeniscent of intergalactic kingdoms of yore and featuring cosmic go-go dancers, The Golden Dawn Arkestra will keep your body moving on the dance floor while raising your consciousness past the outer most reaches of the cosmos. Come and join our journey....

Zapot Mgwana was born in Washington DC, he never knew his father but his mother, who worked for the Ethiopian Embassy, always told him Herman Poole Blount (Sun Ra) was his father. When Mgwana was nine they moved to Nigeria where he spent most of his formative years. He recently returned to the states and formed The Golden Dawn Arkestra.

