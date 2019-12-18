Greek Cooking Class: Greece in 3 Dishes

Maria-Efterpi Bogiaki

Treffpunkt Rotebühlplatz Rotebühlplatz 28, 70173 Stuttgart

Join us in a course full of Greek flavours. We will start with feta cheese rolls in (fyllo) pastry sprinkled with honey and sesame and continue with ‘pastitsada’ a delicious, local Corfiot specialty with beef cooked in a rich red sauce with aromatic spices accompanied with pasta! We will finish with the traditional Greek Christmas sweets ‘melomakarona’ and accompany all these treats with wonderful Greek wine!

Treffpunkt Rotebühlplatz Rotebühlplatz 28, 70173 Stuttgart
