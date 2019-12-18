Greek Cooking Class: Greece in 3 Dishes

Join us in a course full of Greek flavours. We will start with feta cheese rolls in (fyllo) pastry sprinkled with honey and sesame and continue with ‘pastitsada’ a delicious, local Corfiot specialty with beef cooked in a rich red sauce with aromatic spices accompanied with pasta! We will finish with the traditional Greek Christmas sweets ‘melomakarona’ and accompany all these treats with wonderful Greek wine!