GRIFT | ISKANDR | KARITI - HELLGART 2025

GRIFT

GRIFT is the alias of Swedish artist and multi-instrumentalist Erik Gärdefors. GRIFT is known for

a seamless blend of atmospheric folk, field-recordings and ambient compositions inspired by local

flora, fauna and folklore. Erik Gärdefors seeks to convey the sense of melancholy and existential questions that artists and thinkers throughout history have always felt a strong urge to express. Borne from pure nature mysticism, GRIFT offers evocative escapism to – if only for a moment – sever the chains of mundanity and allow your imagination to roam free. With over ten years of creativity, GRIFT has become a sought-after live artist, touring widely as a solo performer. Erik’s commitment to his own personal vision has attracted performance opportunities from promoters and festivals like Roadburn Festival (NL), Fekete Zaj Fesztivál (HU), L'Homme Sauvage (FR), Hradby Samoty (SK), Culthe Fest (DE), Mystic Festival (PL) amongst others.

ISKANDR

After releasing three acclaimed studio albums and a number of EP’s as Iskandr, in which multi-instrumentalist O. was supported by M. Koops (Fluisteraars) on drums, Iskandr has since developed a new direction with an eye for live performance as a solo artist. A heavy sound of psychedelic folk doom is emphasized by film footage of sublime natural scenery: towering sun-drenched mountains and medieval ruins in enchanted forests. Ever as regal and triumphant like the black metal albums Iskandr is known for, the new album “Spiritus Sylvestris” focussed on the intersection of medieval atmospheres, otherworldly post-industrial musical cues reminiscent of early Dead Can Dance, as well as the psychedelic folk music of the 60’s and 70’s. Iskandr proves to deliver on his intention to bring a unique and captivating new blend of deeply atmospheric heavy music to stages across Europe, including appearances at renowned festivals such as Roadburn (NL), Fekete Zaj (HUN), Ascension (IS) and Soulcrusher (NL). Ever changing, every show brings new elements and sometimes collaborations, constantly morphing, searching for new pathways.

KARITI

kariti (карити) - 'to mourn the dead' in church Slavonic - is a Russian-born poet, composer, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Italy. Her debut 'Covered Mirrors' was released in September 2020 by the cult Italian label Aural Music (Negură Bunget, Imperial Triumphant, Messa) and represents a ‘cathartic peregrination through bereavement’. Marco, the leader of the heavy sludge outfit Grime contributes to some of the songs and often joins kariti for live performances.