Finnlands krasseste Pop-Crew BLIND CHANNEL hat gerade ihre „Sick & Dangerous Tour 2022“ angekündigt, in der sie nächstes Jahr europaweit als Headliner auftreten wird.

Nachdem die Band vor kurzem angekündigt hatte, Anfang 2022 die Bühne mit Eskimo Callboy zu teilen, geht die Band nun den nächsten Schritt, indem sie ihre eigene Europa-Headline-Tour veranstaltet.

BLIND CHANNEL comments:

“It’s incredible that we’re able to start preparing for a wide headline tour in Europe. We’re also super excited to play our first shows ever in Russia and to be able to play songs from our fourth album. 2022 will be massive.”