HALLOWEEN SPECIAL„FREAK SHOW“ BIS 14 UHR mit AHURA, SIBEL, DANNY SALAS, FEMCAT, MARCO BASTONE etc.

Bar Romantica Stuttgart Hauptstätter Straße 40, 70173 Stuttgart

ROMANTICAS "FREAK SHOW"...

... "Es ist die Nacht der Nächte, es werden unaussprechliche Dinge passieren, sei mutig, sei dufte, sei diese Nacht - ein FREAK...  "

7 DJ´s / Spezial Deko / VERLÄNGERTE ÖFFNUNGSZEIT 23:59-14 Uhr 

╚══════LINE UP ══════╗

❥ ALEXANDER MAIER (Romantica)

❥ SIBEL (Romantica)

❥ DANNY SALAS (Romantica)

❥ AHURA (Vision Ekstase/ Lehmann)

❥ FEMCAT (Romantica)

❥ MARCO BASTONE (Romantica)

❥ DOMINIK KRAMMER (WEVIEW)

Info

Bar Romantica Stuttgart
Bar Romantica Stuttgart Hauptstätter Straße 40, 70173 Stuttgart
Partys & Clubs
Google Kalender - HALLOWEEN SPECIAL„FREAK SHOW“ BIS 14 UHR mit AHURA, SIBEL, DANNY SALAS, FEMCAT, MARCO BASTONE etc. - 2025-10-31 23:59:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - HALLOWEEN SPECIAL„FREAK SHOW“ BIS 14 UHR mit AHURA, SIBEL, DANNY SALAS, FEMCAT, MARCO BASTONE etc. - 2025-10-31 23:59:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - HALLOWEEN SPECIAL„FREAK SHOW“ BIS 14 UHR mit AHURA, SIBEL, DANNY SALAS, FEMCAT, MARCO BASTONE etc. - 2025-10-31 23:59:00 Outlook iCalendar - HALLOWEEN SPECIAL„FREAK SHOW“ BIS 14 UHR mit AHURA, SIBEL, DANNY SALAS, FEMCAT, MARCO BASTONE etc. - 2025-10-31 23:59:00 ical

Tags