HALLOWEEN SPECIAL„FREAK SHOW“ BIS 14 UHR mit AHURA, SIBEL, DANNY SALAS, FEMCAT, MARCO BASTONE etc.

ROMANTICAS "FREAK SHOW"...
... "Es ist die Nacht der Nächte, es werden unaussprechliche Dinge passieren, sei mutig, sei dufte, sei diese Nacht - ein FREAK... "
7 DJ´s / Spezial Deko / VERLÄNGERTE ÖFFNUNGSZEIT 23:59-14 Uhr
╚══════LINE UP ══════╗
❥ ALEXANDER MAIER (Romantica)
❥ SIBEL (Romantica)
❥ DANNY SALAS (Romantica)
❥ AHURA (Vision Ekstase/ Lehmann)
❥ FEMCAT (Romantica)
❥ MARCO BASTONE (Romantica)
❥ DOMINIK KRAMMER (WEVIEW)
Info
Bar Romantica Stuttgart Hauptstätter Straße 40, 70173 Stuttgart
