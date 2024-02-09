Novelists is a French metal band that has taken the global metalcore scene by storm with their unique blend of progressive and melodic elements.

Formed in Paris in 2013, the band has quickly risen to prominence and earned a dedicated following for their distinctive sound and emotionally charged music.

Novelists gained recognition with their debut album, "Souvenirs," released in 2015, which featured a unique fusion of metalcore and progressive metal elements.

Their music is characterized by intricate guitar work, poignant lyrics, and the ability to seamlessly shift between melodic and aggressive passages.

The band's sound is both heavy and emotionally charged, making it relatable to a wide range of listeners.

Over the years, Novelists has continued to evolve their sound and release critically acclaimed albums like "Noir" (2017) and "Déja-Vu” (2022).

Their music explores themes of introspection, human experiences, and personal growth, which resonates deeply with their fan base.

As of 2023, Novelists has become a female-fronted band with the addition of Camille Contreras, solidifying their status as a respected and influential force in the contemporary metal scene.