Hangover breakfast with the monsters

Was passiert wenn Performancekünstler Ocean Stefan (they/them) und der preisgekrönte Wissenschaftler Prof. Dr. phil. Norbert Finzsch gemeinsam über das Monströse und die historischen Wurzeln der Transphobie diskutieren?

Neugierig geworden – dann finden Sie es heraus und frühstücken Sie mit uns im Salon!

Ocean Stefan (they/them) makes work which runs across performance, installation, text and film. Their practice is one of inbetweenness and overlap, which celebrates liveness and slippage. They are interested in the grey areas in life, and their work is committed to undoing things which claim to be fixed.

Ocean is currently undertaking a PhD in posthuman performance, in the Centre For Research And Education In The Arts And Media (CREAM), at University of Westminster.

Norbert Finzsch (Prof. Dr. phil.), born in 1951, taught North American history at the University of Cologne until 2016. Since 2020, he has been a professor at Sigmund Freud Private University Berlin. In 2017, he received the Meyer-Struckmann Prize for his research on the history of the body. He is the author of „Abjekte Körper: Zur Kulturgeschichte der Monstrositäten – Die historischen Wurzeln der Transphobie: Ein Überblick über die Ablehnung von abjekten Körpern im globalen Westen seit 1500“.

In englischer Sprache.