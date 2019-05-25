Haus aus Stein

Veranstaltungsreihe: Membrane. African Literatures and Ideas.

Lesung und Gespräch

Wie ein Kuckuck hat sich Zimani kunstvoll in das Herz der trauernden Familie eines jungen Mannes geschlichen, der plötzlich verschwunden ist. Zimani mochte in die geliehene Familiengeschichte eintauchen, um als ihr Erbe ihre ungewisse Zukunft zu bewohnen. Eine atemberaubende Chronik vom Tod des kolonialen Rhodesiens und der blutigen Geburt des modernen Simbabwe.

Like a cuckoo in the nest, Zamani has artfully insinuated himself into the hearts of the grieving family of a young man who has suddenly disappeared. Zamani’s strange and shifty aim is to steep himself in borrowed family history, so that he can fully inherit and inhabit its uncertain future. A blazing chronicle of the death of colonial Rhodesia and the bloody birth of modern Zimbabwe.

Novuyo Tshuma. “House of Stone”. Atlantic Books 2018, W.W. Norton 2019.

Textausschnitte werden auf Deutsch vorgetragen.

Excerpts from the texts will be read in German.

Mit simultaner Übersetzung Englisch-Deutsch

A simultaneous English-German translation will be provided.

Eintritt: Euro 10,-/8,-/5,- (Mittag 14-18 Uhr)