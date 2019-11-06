Nola Céspedes, an ambitious young reporter at the Times-Picayune in New Orleans, finally catches a break: an assignment to write her first full- length feature.While investigating her story, she also becomes fixated on the search for a missing tourist in the French Quarter, leading her into a violent criminal underworld, where she is forced to face disturbing truths from her past. Deploying archetypes from legend, religion, and tropes from classic U.S. hardboiled crime fiction of the 1920s and 30s, Hell or High Water layers fact and fiction to tell a story of sexual, race, class, and environmental politics in post-Katrina New Orleans.

Joy Castro has published „The Truth Book“ about her childhood and abu- se among Jehova’s Witnesses. She is the winner of an International Latino Book Award and the Nebraska Book Award and Finalist for the PEN Center USA Literary Award. She currently teaches as Willa Cather Pro- fessor of English & Ethnic Studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.