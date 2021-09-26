Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth von Oliver Jeffers

Children will go on an exploration of our world, from the land (rock and dirt), sea (water), and sky, to the diversity of the animals and people living on our planet. This tour of our world captures a sense of wonder and unity. After all, "you're never alone on planet earth".

Die d.a.i.-Lehrerin Sara Azarmi lädt Grundschulklassen ein, mit ihr die Geschichte spielerisch und interaktiv zu entdecken.

• In einfacher englischer Sprache für 3./4. Klasse

• Ort: d.a.i.-Saal

• Eintritt: 3 € pro Kind, für Lehrer*innen und d.a.i.-Mitglieder frei

• Anmeldung bis spätestens Mo. 18.10. bei Sophia.Kummler@dai-tuebingen.de, 07071/ 79526-12