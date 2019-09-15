Historische Stadtführung Sindelfingen

Führung in Englisch

Stadt Sindelfingen Rathausplatz 1, 71063 Sindelfingen

The city offers an english guided tour through the historic section of the town.

The tour starts at the “i-Punkt”, Marktplatz 1 (Info Point, City Gallery and ‘middle’ Town Hall) at 3 pm.

Stadt Sindelfingen Rathausplatz 1, 71063 Sindelfingen
