Historische Stadtführung Sindelfingen

The city offers an english guided tour through the historic section of the town.
The tour starts at the “i-Punkt”, Marktplatz 1 (Info Point, City Gallery and ‘middle’ Town Hall) at 3 pm.
Führung in Englisch
Stadt Sindelfingen Rathausplatz 1, 71063 Sindelfingen
