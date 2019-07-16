Holy, Holy, Holy

Talk with Prof. Jackie Feldman. Throughout history, mankind has been drawn to mark certain places as gateways to heaven, centers of the earth, and sources of meaning, often making great sacrifices to travel there. Sometimes such places become sites of brotherhood, shared horizons of utopia. At other times, they become centers of bloody conflict. Drawing on recent and historical developments in Israel/Palestine, Jackie Feldman shows how conflict over sacred ground is not necessarily a „clash of civilizations“ or an eternal war of Isaac and Ishmael. When, however, religious worship becomes a manifestation of national identity, sharing becomes capitulation, and conflict becomes inevitable.

Jackie Feldman is Professor of Anthropology at the Ben Gurion University of the Negev, Israel. He lives in Jerusalem.