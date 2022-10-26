How to Make a Cherry Pie and See the U.S.A.

Tübinger Kinder- und Jugendbuchwoche

Interactive reading with Sara Azarmi.

Join us on a joyful journey with a young baker as she searches for all the right ingredients and resources to make the perfect cherry pie, from New Mexico for clay (mixing bowl), Washington for wood (rolling pin), Hawaii for sand (sand? to make the glass for her measuring cup, of course!) and many more stops along the way. – d.a.i. teacher Sara Azarmi will guide the kids through the book, teaching about the natural resourcesfound in the U.S. in afun and interactive atmosphere.

US-Muttersprachlerin Sara Azarmi lädt Grundschulklassen ein, mit ihr die Geschichte von der Bäckerin spielerisch und interaktiv zu entdecken.

In einfacher englischer Sprache für 3./4. Klasse

Ort: d.a.i.-Saal

Eintritt: 3 € pro Kind,für Lehrer*innen und für d.a.i.-Mitgliedsschulen frei

Anmeldung bis spätestens Mo. 17.10. bei Sophia.Kummler@dai-tuebingen.de, 07071/ 79526-12

Eine Veranstaltung im Rahmen der Tübinger Kinder- und Jugendbuchwoche