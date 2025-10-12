hubris. | Support: FOGDRIVER

hubris.

“hubris.” is a Swiss post-rock band originating from Fribourg. Formed in 2014, the instrumental band is characterised by their original style which blends an experimental touch of post-rock, electronica atmosphere and some elements of the progressive and metal scene. They draw their inspiration from artists like Woodkid, Jon Hopkins or The Contortionist amongst others. With their style evoking introspection, hubris. characterise themselves with the length of their compositions, allowing a range of evolving emotions through softness and power. Sometimes compared with other artists like Sigur Rós or Long Distance Calling, the band calls forth emotions of its audience due to a heterogeneous musical landscape mixing poetic ambiance and raw energy.