Humanoid Robots Summit Europe 2026

Following the sold-out success of HRS Europe 2025 in Berlin, Europe’s premier humanoid robotics summit moves to Stuttgart’s Kultur- und Kongresszentrum Liederhalle. Uniting 35 leading exhibitors and 1000+ global industry leaders, this hybrid event explores technological innovation, commercialization, ethics, and ecosystem building to shape the future of humanoid robotics.

Building on last year’s success with 500+ attendees worldwide, HRS Europe 2026 delves into core themes: technological frontiers, European market commercialization, EU regulatory frameworks, and regional ecosystem development.

The hybrid format enables real-time synchronization of global market insights and tech trends, fostering collaboration to accelerate humanoid robotics and embodied intelligence industry development.