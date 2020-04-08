IDestroy + Kontrollpunkt

IDESTROY: Since bursting on the scene in 2016 with their debut EP "Vanity Loves Me" IDestroy have seen their infectious brand of punk rock grow from sweaty DIY hometown shows in Bristol, to packed out venues across the UK and Europe.

Their first show outside of their hometown was at Anfi Rock Sound Festival, Spain. They were invited back a year later to perform on the main stage.

Their latest EP release "Pure Joy of Life" has seen them receive bucket loads of support from the likes of Kerrang! & BBC Introducing. Their music video for lead single "Lemons" premiered at Team Rock, whilst Louder Than War claimed “’Lemons’ would be a Top Ten chart-smash in a parallel universe where the Internet Never Happened.”

The trio recently played a two week UK tour as main support for steam punk legends "The Men That Will not Be Blamed For Nothing" before heading off to Germany for a two week headline tour of their own.

It’s no secret that IDestroy love to play live and throw every last drop of energy into doing so. In their short time together they have nearly 200 gigs under their belt. From big stages such as Bristol Pride and Rebellion Festival to acoustic sessions for BBC introducing, Sofar Sounds and Glastonbury Festival, proving there’s not a single thing that can faze them.

IDestroy are now working on their debut album, set for release in 2019. It guarantees to be a hell of a lot of fun and most importantly, loud!

KONTROLLPUNKT

Im Jahr 2013, am zweiten Tag des Jahres, erblickte eine neue Band das Licht der hiesigen Musikszene. Es ist nichts Neues, Revolutionäres oder Philosophisches. Es ist nichts Komplexes, Schweres oder Progressives.

ES IST PUNKROCK!!! Ursprünglich, laut und einfach. Und trotzdem voller Ausdruck. Es ist kein Politpunk, aber wir vertreten eine gemeinsame Meinung, es ist kein Funpunk, aber wir schaffen es, Texte zu kreieren, die zwischen grenzdebil und Spaß hin und her wandern.

3 Typen und 3 Akkorde, die zeigen, dass Punkrock nicht nur Mode ist, sondern aus Überzeugung gemacht wird. Tobi rotzt dabei nicht nur die Gitarre, sondern verursacht einen Kollateralschaden in den heimischen Gehörgängen, wenn zusammen mit den Drummer Freddy die Stimme im Duett durch die Boxen gejagt wird. Dazu kommt das desolate Bassspiel vom „der Wagner“, was auch immer irgendwie im Wahnsinn endet.

Bis zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt wurden in Eigenregie zwei Veröffentlichungen herausgegeben. Einmal das Erstlingswerk "3+1=4". Dieser Tonträger ist bis zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt ca. 2000 mal kostenlos auf der Internet Seite von Free Punk Records auf die heimischen Rechner gezogen worden. Ebenso verhält es sich mit der zweiten Demo CD "Meine Bildung".

Nach diesen beiden Online-EPs kam jetzt endlich die Zeit für ein komplettes Album. Das Debüt "der Erste", was im April 2015 auf dem Markt kam, erwies sich als Erfolg. In Eigenregie gingen über 500 Scheiben über die Theke.

In Form einer EP kam dann am 30.09.2017 "Guten Appetit" auf dem Markt. VVK