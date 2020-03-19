IG Jazz Stuttgart präsentiert:

Regelmäßig präsentiert die 'Sound Of Jazz'-Hausband in der Kiste feinsten Jazz mit hochkarätigen Gästen.

Originally from Sydney, Adrian was born in 1969 in Australia and has been welcomed in Europe since his arrival in 1991. Already in Australia he was nominated as "best Australian Trombonist" receiving awards not only for composition but as well his quintet "Free Spirits" "Best Jazz Group 1990".

He was a member of the international sextet Ugetsu which recorded 4 Cds, many of his compositions, with 200 performances throughout Europe and festivals in China, Australia... A long list of recording credits among his own which can be found on the ENJA label or on the Blue Note Label together with the Scales Brothers.

Gespielt werden Standards und Stücke aus dem Repertoire der 'Sound of Jazz'-Hausband, fein arrangiert für den warmen und zugleich kraftvollen Sound der

Posaune/Tenorsax-Combo.

Adrian Mears - Posaune

Lukas Pfeil - Saxophone

Anselm Krisch - Piano

Andrey Tatarinets - Bass

Matthias Daneck - Drums