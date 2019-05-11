Improtheater Stuttgart

Wie immer ist es uns eine große Freude, Daniel Orrantia aus Kolumbien auf der Merlin-Couch zu begrüßen. Daniel läßt neben seiner sonoren Stimme auf Englisch, Spanisch und (wenns sein muss auch) Deutsch vor allem seinen Körper sprechen und beschenkt uns mit seinem neuen Solo-Format:

The Fortune Teller

"Since the beginning of time we have striven to learn what the future holds. We have talked to the gods, read celestial constellations and sought advice from the elders. In this show we will create a vision of the future. Together. Trusting our intuition and reading the signs we will dive deeply into unknown territory. The Art of Divination lies within all of us. It just needs to be awoken."

Heiko Helmle am Klavier und Stephanie Hunger von Impro Stuttgart komplettieren diesmal Couch und rocken alle gemeinsam und mit ihren eigenen Solos die Improbühne des Merlin in eine neue Dimension.

www.impro-stuttgart.de