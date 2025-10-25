IMPVLSE | OVERCOMING AUTUMN | LAST KIND WORDS | NORROWON

Das Festival “Core im Kessel” wurde 2018 von der Band Overcoming Autumn ins Leben gerufen und findet diesen Herbst bereits zum achten Mal statt. Bei diesem Konzert werden Newcomern und bekannten Acts der süddeutschen Metal Szene eine Bühne geboten. Aus dem Kessel für den Kessel!

IMPVLSE

IMPVLSE is the sincere attempt to follow your ambitions and become the person you want to be. Since its beginnings, the band has been telling the story of this journey, which is characterized by inner conflicts and a manipulative world that stands in your way. With a mixture of aggressive metalcore and cinematic atmospheres, the band creates a unique, captivating energy.

Shortly after its formation, IMPVLSE made its mark on the scene. The band made their first statement with the “Vice Versa” EP in 2019, subsequently winning all regional band contests and leaving behind a loyal fanbase on national and international stages. In 2022, IMPVLSE released the “Point Blank” EP, followed by an arena show at “Rock im Park”, one of Germany's biggest music festivals. With this foundation of the formative years, the band relentlessly released more singles that defined the band's colossal cinematic sound and saw the band through two tours of Germany. In 2024, the singles were compiled on the “coma” EP and won over thousands of listeners as well as curators of official Spotify and Apple Music playlists and the Initiative for Music, which has been promoting the band ever since. In addition to another tour through Germany and Eastern Europe, the band was added to the BloodBlast Distribution Roster in the same year and released the singles “bloom” and “crown”.

OVERCOMING AUTUMN

Als Post-Herbstcore bezeichnet die Stuttgarter Band die feuergeladene Vermengung ihrer teils gegensätzlichen Musikinteressen. Ob mit ihren fett-melodiösen Post-Hardcore Gitarrenriffs oder ihren poppigen Mitsing-Refrains, untermalt von der ein oder anderen brachialen Metalcore Screameinlage - OVERCOMING AUTUMN gelingt es regelmäßig, zusammen mit jederlei Publikum, die Bühne abzufackeln. Seit nunmehr über 6 Jahren widmet die Band jede freie Minute, die ihnen außerhalb ihrer Jobs noch übrig bleibt, ihrer Musik. Dabei legen sie besonders Wert darauf, bei der Entstehung ihrer Werke so viel wie möglich selbst in die Hand zu nehmen. Sei es beim Recording der eignen Songs, die Produktion von Videos oder die Veranstaltung des jährlichen „Core im Kessel” Festivals.