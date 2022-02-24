The result of working with Luuk, practising patience, persevering and keeping ‘the movement vision’ in mind is called 'Liquid Love'.

It is a record that turns previous comparisons like Interpol or Feist upside down and brings other, new sounds to the foreground. A record that sounds familiar without repeating itself. A record about change and how to embrace it. A record about love, in all its forms. A record about time and its relativity. A record about the nonsense of perfection too, because perfection is stillness in a world where everything is always in motion. ‘Liquid Love' is the next step towards the healthy ambition that Intergalactic Lovers have been pushing for four albums ("world domination") and the key to their return to the stage and the audience. And that return cannot come soon enough.