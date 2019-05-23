„Theatre without borders“ – is the motto of the 1st International Amateur Theatre Festival in Stuttgart (ITAS).

The goal of the festival is to find common ground for the cultural meeting of non professional theatre ensembles from every corner of the globe to make new experiences, to build networks, to learn from one another.All participents will perform in their native language. The audience will recive a short introduction for each play.The festival is organised by THAG THEATER and Theater am Olgaeck. We welcome small ensembles with short plays. We would be very glad to feature migrant theatre groups from all countries. Please send your application with photos and video along with description of the theatregroup and the play.

Deadline for applications extended 10. March 2019

„Theater - grenzenlos“ ist das Motto des ersten Internationalen Amateurtheater Festivals in Stuttgart (ITAS).

Das Ziel des Festivals ist eine Plattform für die Begegnungen der nicht professionellen Theater­ensembles aus aller Welt zu schaffen, um neue Erfahrungen zu sammeln, Netzwerke aufzubauen, Austausch von Theatererfahrungen zwischen den verschiedenen Kulturen zu fördern. Alle Mitwirkenden treten in ihrer Landessprache auf. Die Zuschauer/innen erhalten vor jeder Aufführung eine kurze Einführung in den Inhalt des Stückes.Das Festival wird von dem THAG THEATER und Theater am Olgaeck e.V. organisiert. Erwünscht sind kleine Gruppen mit kurzen Stücken. Besonders werden wir uns über Migranten­TheaterGruppen aus Deutschland freuen. Für die Bewerbung erbitten wir Fotos und Video, sowie Beschreibung der Gruppe und des Stückes.

Anmeldeschluß für Bewerbungen verlängert bis: 10. März 2019.