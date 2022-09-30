The Start-up BW Summit is the highlight event of Start-up BW - the start-up campaign of Baden-Württemberg.

At the Start-up BW Summit start-ups, accelerators and ecosystems, corporates and SMEs, VCs and business angels from Baden-Württemberg, Germany, Europe and the world will meet to pitch, network, exchange ideas and learn from each other.

In addition to exhibition areas for start-ups and start-up ecosystems, AI initiatives and corporates the Start-up BW Summit offers a VC Lounge for investment meetings as well as a pitch competition and a varied conference program with the participation of top politicians.

This year’s Start-up BW Summit is strongly focusing on artificial intelligence and will be organized in cooperation with the Tübingen AI Center, one of Germany's six national AI centers of excellence. It will take place at the Landesmesse Stuttgart.