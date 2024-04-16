Folly Group (GB)

Auf der Bühne ist die Folly Group die Summe aus Schlagzeug, Percussion, Bass, Gitarre, Gesang und einem Sampler. Anderswo ist Folly Group eine formlose kreative Einheit, die eine Gruppe von Freunden umfasst, deren Praxis verschiedene Disziplinen umfasst. Die Mitglieder haben in den letzten drei Jahren alle in verschiedenen Projekten miteinander gespielt, nun ist Folly Group eine Möglichkeit, mit Form, Struktur und Bedeutungsträgern zu experimentieren. Folly Group versucht, die Aufgabe der Band zu hinterfragen; es ist eine allergische Reaktion auf Stillstand und Selbstzufriedenheit.

Pressezitate:

“You’ll be left wondering if there’s anything Folly Group cannot do” – Dork

“Folly Group have proven that it’s possible to follow the rules of a tired old genre and come up with something fresh and interesting” – DIY

“Brilliant, experimental jungle rock” – The i

“London collective thriving in well-crafted chaos” – NME

“With more range already than many established artists achieve in their career, it’s exciting to imagine what else they could go on to create” – The Line Of Best Fit

“Energetic and driven.” – CLASH