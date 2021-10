Stuttgart! Your desire will be fulfilled. You no longer have to suffer. On the 13th of November, we are bringing the supernatural thrill of the hardest music to Club Proton.

No boundaries. Beyond the limits. Inurfase 𝙐𝙉𝙇𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙃𝙀𝘿.

𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗲-𝗨𝗽: N-Vitral – DRS – Re-Fuzz – Brainstorm – Tha Watcher