IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE is one of the most beloved American Holiday Classics and we will be presenting it in a fresh and inventive way; bringing it to captivating life as a LIVE 1940’s Radio Broadcast!

With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of the idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

With Live Music and Live Sound Effects!

in englischer Sprache