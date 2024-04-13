European Tour Spring 2024

It’s easy to fall for the effortless, amiable charm of Jon Middleton and Roy Vizer. Seasoned musicians and long time friends, their brand of indie folk rock is a genre in itself; one that evokes freewheeling summer days, winding stretches of road, the pull of the journey. With over 50 million streams worldwide, it’s clear many others have been captivated by Jon and Roy and the stories they tell.

Jon and Roy’s live shows are well known for Middleton’s stirring performances coupled with Vizer’s instinctive rhythm and impeccable time keeping. In recent tours, the inclusion of a horn section have lifted these performances to even greater heights; it’s not uncommon to see packed venues turn into sweaty, joy-filled dance parties. As restrictions gradually lift, it will be to more of these sell out crowds that Jon and Roy return to. With their eyes on new audiences and bigger venues, both in Canada and Europe, their return to live performance will be all the sweeter after this enforced long absence.

Of course, these west coast troubadours are no stranger to big crowds and life on the road. They've toured with Xavier Rudd, the Cat Empire, Trevor Hall, and Toots and the Maytals, headlined sell-out shows at iconic Vancouver venue The Commodore Ballroom, and have played festivals across Canada (Edmonton Folk Festival, Winnipeg Folk Festival, Ottawa Bluesfest), the USA (BottleRock, CA, Levitate Music Festival, MA) Europe (Bulli Summer Festival, Germany, Sziget Festival, Hungary, Rock Les Bains, France) and the UK (Boardmasters). The band shines in front of a live audience, but it's not the only avenue in which Jon and Roy have garnered new fans. Canny song placements in TV shows on HBO, NBC, MTV and OLN, combined with long running TV ad campaigns for Lululemon, Volkswagen and Scotiabank, have further cemented their global reputation.