FOR YOU | UK · EUROPE 2024

Jaguar Sun is a solo project created by multi-instrumentalist Chris Minielly, now performing live with a full band. Weaving together inspiration from artists such as Real Estate, Youth Lagoon, and Fruit Bats, Minielly creates dreamy, pop based soundscapes with an emphasis on the bittersweet. The Ontario based artist allows instruments to speak equally to his voice urging listeners to get lost in richly layered guitars, deep droning synths, and percussive beats and he doubles down on these ideas with his recently dropped second LP “All We've Ever Known” on Born Losers Records.