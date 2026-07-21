Jaguar Sun is the solo project of Canadian multi-instrumentalist Chris Minielly. Brought to life in the small Southern Ontario town of Elmira, Chris took inspirations such as Big Thief, Goth Babe, Beach Fossils, Frightened Rabbit and Youth Lagoon and dove into producing music of his own. Now residing in Toronto Chris continues to record and produce from his DIY home studio treading his own line between Dream Pop, Rock, and Folk.