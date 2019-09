Hobbledehoy, an old word meaning clumsy youth, is a trio recently formed by three students studying jazz at the Mannheim University of Performing Arts. It consists of Colombian vocalist Antonio Garcia, American-born guitarist Kevin Holloway, and German native, Moritz Koser, on bass. Its concept is to combine these different cultural backgrounds with a fresh approach and perspective.

Antonio Garcia - Vocals

Kevin Holloway - Gitarre

Moritz Koser - Bass