Jessica’s Gardening Club

“Gardening is learning, learning, learning. That's the fun of it. You're always learning.” (Helen Mirren). Come join long time d.a.i. teacher, and garden lover Jessica Strain in the new d.a.i. Gardening Club! We will meet once a month to dig, plant, harvest, create and enjoy this lovely little secret garden in the middle of Tübingen. We will speak English throughout and after doing some “work” the group gets a free English lesson, in the garden, of course!