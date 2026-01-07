If you like fast-paced, edgy one-liners then get ready to be happy. Jimmy Carr is going back on tour with his brand-new show „Laughs Funny“.

Jimmy tells jokes, and jokes are like magnets. Jokes attract people, but they can also repel. Some people are repelled by Jimmy's dark brand of comedy. This show is not for them.

But if it's the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you’ll like.