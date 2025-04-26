JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN (USA)

Joan As Police Woman, das Projekt der US-amerikanischen Musikerin Joan Wasser, kombiniert Elemente aus Indie-Rock, Soul, Jazz und R&B. Ihre Musik zeichnet sich durch intime, oft melancholische Texte, eine warme, gefühlvolle Stimme und komplexe, aber zugängliche Arrangements aus. Sie verwendet häufig Klavier und Streichinstrumente, was ihrer Musik eine ruhige, melancholische Atmosphäre verleiht. Joan As Police Woman schafft es, Emotionen tief und authentisch zu transportieren, mit einem klaren Fokus auf Melodie und Stimmung.

Pressestimmen:

“Joan As Police Woman in one of the 21st century’s best musicians.” The Economist

“The coolest woman in pop.” The Times

“This is breathtakingly good music.” Uncut

“a voice so wondrous and moving that makes everyone else’s seem ordinary and mundane” The Guardian

“Full of meditative beauty…ravishing and lovelorn” Mojo