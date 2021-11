Statement: It may not come as a surprise, but once again we have to postpone our touring plans.

It’s been a rough year but at least we’ve been trying hard to make the best out of this odd situation.

For us that means writing and recording lots of new music.

So as soon as we are able to hit the road again there will also be new Johnossi music released.

Until then, stay cool and take care of each other.

/ John and Ossi