Johnossi - live 2021

Johnossi schaffen es, auch mit einer Akustikgitarre roh und hart zu klingen. Am 12. Dezember führt das schwedische Rock-Duo im LKA Longhorn in Stuttgart seinen ewigen „Battle of Instruments“ fort.

Hier das Statement der Band zur Verschiebung:

It may not come as a surprise, but once again we have to postpone our touring plans.

It’s been a rough year but at least we’ve been trying hard to make the best out of this odd situation.

For us that means writing and recording lots of new music.

So as soon as we are able to hit the road again there will also be new Johnossi music released.

Until then, stay cool and take care of each other.