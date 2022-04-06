Jury-Konzert Domnick-Wettbewerb

Mathias Spahlinger (*1944): Adieu m’amour
(Hommage á Guillaume Dufay) für Violine und Cello (1982-1983)
Nurit Stark, Violine
Conradin Brotbek, Violoncello
Márton Illés (*1975): Psychogramm IV, "Durcáskodós" für Cello (2019)
Asa Akerberg, Violoncello
Bernd Asmus (*1959): DORT für 2 Klarinetten, Kontrabass und große Trommel (2010)
Etüde für Viola (2004) - Uraufführung
Uraufführung (2022) für 2 Celli, Kontrabass und Schlagzeug (2022)
Garth Knox (*1956): Pocket Concerto für Viola und Cello (2019)
I. Homage to Hindemith
II. Song from the Sea
III. Airish Variations
Gunter Teuffel, Viola
Tristan Cornut, Violoncello
- Pause –
Improvisation
David Eggert, Violoncello
Martin Smolka (*1959): Like Ella. Zwei Studien für Violoncello (2019)
Hans-Peter Jahn, Violoncello
Harrison Birtwistle (*1934): aus "Bogenstrich" (2007/2009):
Lied ohne Worte, wie eine Fuge für Cello und Klavier
Lucas Fels, Violoncello
Nicolas Hodges, Klavier
Iannis Xenakis (1922-2001): Windungen (1976) für 12 Celli
Asa Akerberg, Conradin Brotbek, Tristan Cornut, David Eggert, Lucas Fels, Hans-Peter Jahn
& Studierende der HMDK Stuttgart
Christof M Löser, Leitung