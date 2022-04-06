Jury-Konzert Domnick-Wettbewerb

in Kooperation mit der Stiftung Domnick Nürtingen

Staatliche Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst Stuttgart Urbanstraße 20, 70182 Stuttgart

Mathias Spahlinger (*1944): Adieu m’amour

(Hommage á Guillaume Dufay) für Violine und Cello (1982-1983)

Nurit Stark, Violine

Conradin Brotbek, Violoncello

Márton Illés (*1975): Psychogramm IV, "Durcáskodós" für Cello (2019)

Asa Akerberg, Violoncello

Bernd Asmus (*1959): DORT für 2 Klarinetten, Kontrabass und große Trommel (2010)

Etüde für Viola (2004) - Uraufführung

Uraufführung (2022) für 2 Celli, Kontrabass und Schlagzeug (2022)

Garth Knox (*1956): Pocket Concerto für Viola und Cello (2019)

I. Homage to Hindemith

II. Song from the Sea

III. Airish Variations

Gunter Teuffel, Viola

Tristan Cornut, Violoncello

- Pause –

Improvisation

David Eggert, Violoncello

Martin Smolka (*1959): Like Ella. Zwei Studien für Violoncello (2019)   

Hans-Peter Jahn, Violoncello

Harrison Birtwistle (*1934): aus "Bogenstrich" (2007/2009):

Lied ohne Worte, wie eine Fuge für Cello und Klavier

Lucas Fels, Violoncello

Nicolas Hodges, Klavier

Iannis Xenakis (1922-2001): Windungen (1976) für 12 Celli

Asa Akerberg, Conradin Brotbek, Tristan Cornut, David Eggert, Lucas Fels, Hans-Peter Jahn

& Studierende der HMDK Stuttgart

Christof M Löser, Leitung

Info

