Court Yard Festival

Für den Sommer 2021 ziehen wir in unseren Innenhof!

Matthew Mole is a platinum-selling singer-songwriter from South Africa. I guess you could say he makes pop music but his unique sound started out as a perfect, eclectic blend of folk with electronic influences.

Matthew's debut album, 'The Home We Built' was released in 2013, becoming the first South African artist to debut at #1 on iTunes SA. His second album,

'Run' was released in 2016 which debuted at #1 on iTunes and ‘Ghost’ was released in 2019 which also debuted at #1 on iTunes. Winning ‘Best Pop’ at the South African Music Awards in 2020 and 6 SAMA nominations to his name, Matthew has played at most of South Africa's major festivals, supported international bands such as Bastille, Of Monsters And Men and The Fray, as well as have performed on international stages across the USA, United Kingdom, Germany, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria Thailand, and Russia.