Kaiserthrash

Am 01.02.20 steigt der Kaiserthras im Kohla! Die drei Thrashmetalbands Bulletrail, Stealth Bomber und FULLBLAST Band werden mal ordentlich den Laden durchfegen!

Beginn: 21:00 | Eintritt: 5,-

Bulletrail is a German Death-Thrash Metal band from Stuttgart Germany. The band was formed by guitarist Christian Philips and vocalist Billy Kolins (Vasilios Kolintzikis) in mid 2014. Along with the founding members, there were some early members involved with the starting lineup of the Band.

In the following year, the band had varying group of members, including a second drummer Jerome Zimmerman who stepped in as a replacement and helped the band create the fundaments of the first 3 Songs. The group had established a stable lineup after Markus Becker took over the second guitar, Randy Liberty the bass guitar and Julian D. Zöller the drums. Their first EP “Path of Least Resistance” was recorded at Maranis Studios in early 2016 and showed the bands ability to combine elements from many different metal styles like Doom, Melodic Death, Groove and Thrash Metal.

Following the release of debut EP, the band aims to release a full length album in 2017, which is to be constructed after the same style and spirit of the previous EP. Before this is put into practice , the band is preparing for concerts in 2017 and is looking for additional ways to bring their music to the masses.

In August 2016 Julian D. Zöller left the band. He was henceforth replaced by Godvaser (Revealing Dawn) on the drums.

Stealth Bomber – Neckbreaking Death’n’Thrash since 2012

In dieser Band aus dem Kreis Böblingen konzentrieren sich verschiedenste Einflüsse zur Quintessenz des Metals - Harte Musik ohne Schnörkel, die direkt in die Nackenmuskulatur fährt, frei nach dem Motto "Kill or be Killed".

FULLBLAST Band

Mit dem Ziel die Thrashmetal-Szene aufleben zu lassen hat sich FULLBLAST im September 2017 gegründet.

Das Konzept: Schnelle Riffs und aggressiver Gesang!