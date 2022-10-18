Shaped by the two oceans on the shores of South Africa, JPson has ridden

the wave of life to Europe and defined a musical style that can best be

described as "Fresh Folk". Music that let’s you open up to the groove of the

moment, whilst forgetting the troubles of daily life.

Having taught himself to play the guitar on the beaches of Cape Town, South

Africa, JPson spent his youth surfing the Atlantic Ocean and exploring vast

musical territory, yielding his very own sunbaked infusion of Folk & Roots

music. Through his lyrics JPson shares the essence of life that drives him

around the world and the lessons he learns whilst traveling. Not only is his

music incredibly uplifting but his rhythms and beats will get you grooving in a

festive and unifying spirit, bound to inspire reflection and new connection.

JPson left South Africa right after school to go discover his European roots

inheritated from his Swiss father. What seemed like a 10- month joy trip away

from home turned into a 10-year journey around Europe, which JP refers to as

his University of life. Through his travels he realised on a regular basis how he

would constantly find peace within lyrics and melodies. Even though the life of

a wary traveler can sometimes be extremely tiring, he would often gather

warmth and support from the music he listened to and find guidance in the

music he created.

Guidance that taught him how to open up, to be happy and live life to the

fullest as it is a wonderful gift that should be cherished with every single

breath.

Since 2017 JPson has released 3 EPs (Coming Home, Children of the

Light and A Whole New Road), performed over 150 shows in Europe

supporting acts such as Bukahara, Sean Koch, Will and the People, Jon and

Roy and Current Swell, including his own sold out headline shows, toped

the Submit Hub TOP 50 FOLK CHARTS, reached #36 with his single “A

Whole New Road” on the German College airplay charts including

features by major German radio stations such as SWR3, and accumulated

over 2 million streams on Spotify without a debut album or any label

support. JPson is now ready to share his 4th independent EP release

“Wolves at War” with the world which will be out in May 2022.