Europe & UK Tour

Sons Of The East are an indie-folk band from the Northern Beaches of

Sydney, Australia. Band mates Dan Wallage, Nic Johnston and Jack Rollins

have already seen their music achieve 150 million streams and over 30

million YouTube views as their popularity continues to soar worldwide.

The band’s motley acoustic - electric sound has become a unique and

charismatic trademark. Soulful, joyous and irresistible. Songs like Into The

Sun, My Repair and Come Away have become classics with over 80 million

streams between them.

After sellout tours through Europe and Australia, 2020 saw Sons Of The East

release You Might Think, the first single from their forthcoming debut album

followed in early 2021 by the album’s second single On My Way. June 2021

sees the band release the album’s third single Fool Me before an Australian

capital city tour and a 2022 headline tour of Europe and North America.