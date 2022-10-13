Son Mieux is the seven-headed band formed around singer/songwriter Camiel Meiresonne.

After the success of first EP Vice Versa they delivered their debut record Faire de Son Mieux (French for: ‘Getting the most out yourself’) in February 2019. The album features ten complete pop songs brimming with irresistible hooks and choruses. Think personal stories in the best folk tradition, each with an electronic sub-layer. The combination resulting in sophisticated, always danceable music with a deep emotional load. Son Mieux is Camiel Meiresonne, Maud Akkermans, Quinten Meiresonne, Olivier Lucas, Justin Schellekens, Timo Prins & Niels de Maa.