Keep It True - Aftershowparty

Keep It True ist ein jährlich stattfindendes Musikfestival, das seit 2003 Bands aus dem traditionellen Metalbereich präsentiert. In diesem Jahr wird das Festival am 25. und 26. April gefeiert.

Anlässslich dieses Events öffnen wir als Turnverein unsere Türen für eine After-Show-Party. An beiden Abenden werden DJs aus der Metal-Szene für die richtige Stimmung sorgen. Alle Altersgruppen sind herzlich willkommen! Der Eintritt zur AFTER-SHOW-PARTY ist kostenfrei. Wir akzeptieren nur Bargeld und eine Kartenzahlung ist nicht möglich.

Keep IT True is an annual music festival that has been showcasing bands form the traditonal metal scene since 2003. Tis Year, the festval will take place on April 25th and 26th. In celebration of this event, we, as on assocation, will be opening or doors for an aftershow party. On both evenings, DJs from the metal scene will ensure the right atmosphere. People of all ages are warmly welcome! Entrance to the aftershow party is free of charge. We only accept cash and card payment is not possible.