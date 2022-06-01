Kids’ Story Time

Monthly story time for kids from 3-6 with Sara Azarmi

Deutsch-Amerikanisches Institut Tübingen (d. a. i.) Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen

Monthly story time for kids from 3-6 with Sara Azarmi. Are your kids native speakers or bilingual? Then join us for an hour of stories, songs and tales! Once a month, we take you on a trip to the land of imagination. Every session will feature a selection of stories, songs, interactive elements, and much more – all in English, of course. Parents and guardians, we’ve got you covered as well: Relax in our Lounge, read a book or magazine, and have a cup of coffee. Can’t get enough? Take books and games home and keep the fun going – or join our KIMM class for weekly sessions in a continuous group („Sprachkurse“ p. 26, flip brochure).

Location: d.a.i. library

Admission: free, current COVID regulations apply.

Further Dates: Mi. 29.6.

Info

