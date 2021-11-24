Kiko Dinucci (BRA) - “Rastilho”

Kiko Dinucci is a Brazilian musician and composer from Guarulhos, São Paulo. Founding member of Metá Metá and Passo Torto. He collaborated with artists such as Elza Soares, Tom Zé, Criolo, Jards Macalé, and Baco Exu do Blues. « I’ve wanted to do an album dedicated to the guitar for a long time. » Rastilho truly is a guitar record, where the instrument overlaps everything else, the voices, the lyrics. It is the wood that sings, exploring folk music textures with a chunky percussive vivid playing style. The album has been recorded and mixed analog, this special atmosphere recalls the masterpieces from the 60s and 70s onwards. Kiko carries those influences from legends of the Brazilian song and acoustic guitar such as Dorival Caymmi, Baden Powell, João Bosco, or Gilberto Gil.